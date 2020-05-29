Flashing lights and sirens make Rosemary’s 39th a very special birthday

By Suzanne Pender

THERE was terrific excitement on Green Lane, Carlow last week as sirens blared, lights flashed and a stream of decorated vehicles turned out in style to wish one very special lady a very happy 39th birthday.

Rosemary Bolger celebrated her birthday with terrific fanfare thanks to an amazing drive-by, organised by her family and Carlow’s Delta Centre.

Carlow gardaí, Carlow Fire Service, the Delta Centre and a fleet of cars filled with family and friends were all included in the convoy that passed by Rosemary’s home at Teach Sonas, Green Lane.

Elated Rosemary was at the gate, full of excitement with a big beaming smile and a wonderful wave for each and every vehicle.

“She just loved it, all the flashing lights and sirens, she was out like the Queen with a great wave for everyone who passed,” smiled her mum Rose. Among the almost 20 vehicles that passed were Rosemary’s parents Larry and Rose, her brother Keith, her sisters Natalie and Laura along with her ten nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and so many friends.

The celebration of Rosemary’s birthday was, of course, particularly emotional for her family, given that this time last year, Rosemary was seriously ill.

“Last year, she was very sick and we couldn’t do anything for her birthday, but she has recovered remarkably and is doing so well now, she’s great,” explained Rose.

The Delta Centre first came up with the idea of the birthday drive-by for Rosemary, with Rose contacting Rosemary’s uncle and aunt, Jim and Catherine Hennessy from Idrone Park to help out.

“They said they were going to make this birthday extra special for Rosemary and Jim called the gardaí and the fire service and they immediately said they would do it,” explained Rose.

Jim got the ball rolling with the ribbons and the balloons, with Rosemary’s aunt Liz Bolger from Ashgrove getting a team together to decorate all of the vehicles.

“They were decorated so beautifully and I have to say it was not an easy task because of the high winds that day,” smiled Rose. The Delta Centre also made a wonderful cake for Rosemary, while the family are so grateful to all who kindly gave her beautiful cards and gifts.

“On behalf of Rosemary and her family, I would like to give a big thank you to all the people who made her birthday so special. To Joe Meaney, manager of the Delta Centre, An Garda Síochána, Carlow Fire Service and the Delta Centre staff and all the staff who work with Rosemary in her residential home at Teach Sonas, Green Lane,” said Rose.

“We just can’t thank them enough for giving Rosemary such wonderful care and keeping her safe in these most difficult and strange times,” she added.