Four Tullow schoolgirls scoop prestigious biz prize

By Elizabeth Lee

Congratulations to the four students from Tullow Community School who scooped the runner-up prize in the Student Enterprise Programme!

Some 26,000 students entered the competition but Dannagh Kearney O’Brien, Ellie Byrne, Michelle Murray and Megan Doyle were the four successful young business women who were named the runners up. Their company, The Last Straw, supplies stainless steel straws to fast food outlets to reduce the number of plastic/paper straws going to landfill. The young entrepreneurs have been greatly successful with their product, with the straws being bought in by local shops and a fast food outlet in Tullow.

Their teacher, Brian Larkin, who guided them in the project, was acknowledged at county level of being the most enterprising teacher in the competition.

