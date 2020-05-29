  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward

Friday, May 29, 2020

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Darndale in Dublin two weeks ago.

They discovered a motorbike on fire at Primrose Grove at around 9pm on May 14.

A short time later, a man in his late teens presented at Beaumont Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and non-life threatening injuries.

Road users who may have been in the Darndale, Artane and Priorswood areas between that night are being asked to come forward.

A full forensic examination of the area was carried out.

No arrests have been made, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Housing charity calls for extension on Covid-19 emergency ban for evictions

Friday, 29/05/20 - 2:55pm

‘Very lucky little’ girl rescued from Shannon says Irish coast guard

Friday, 29/05/20 - 2:35pm

Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien: Parents need to be responsible for children’s anti-social behaviour

Friday, 29/05/20 - 2:25pm