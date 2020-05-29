Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Update: Nia Reid has been located safe and well.

Gardaí seek public’s help finding missing Dublin teen

Earlier:Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl in Dublin.

Nia Reid, 17, is missing from the Dublin 7 area since Thursday, May 28.

She is described as being 5’5″, of slim build with brown to blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in the Bridewell Dublin on 01 666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.