Good weather set to continue in Ireland through Bank Holiday weekend

Friday, May 29, 2020

People enjoy the good weather in Dublin along the Grand Canal. Calls for Covid-19 social distancing measures to be eased from two metres to one metre have been frequent this week. Picture:Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 25 degrees today with the good weather to continue throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far with Met Eireann confirming a temperature of 26.8 degrees in Roscommon.

Met Éireann said that cloud will gather in the west but the rest of today will remain dry and sunny.

However, a red fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture.

The warning is in place until June 1 and was issued due to current weather patterns and expected level of risk during the Bank Holiday weekend.

In a statement, the Department said: “Overall Forest fire risk is likely to be compounded by ignitions risks associated with expected

high levels of public activity in fire prone areas during the Bank Holiday weekend.”

