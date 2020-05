Gardaí arrested a man in the area a short time later after the incident in Dublin and recovered a quantity of cash.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after a pharmacy was robbed in Dublin.

Staff at the chemist on Manor Street in Stoneybatter were threatened and money was taken from the till shortly before 2pm yesterday afternoon.

The man left the scene on foot.

Gardaí arrested a man in the area a short time later and recovered a quantity of cash.

He was taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.