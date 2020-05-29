  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Mattie McGrath: Self-isolation rules for arrivals in Ireland are ‘nonsensical’

Mattie McGrath: Self-isolation rules for arrivals in Ireland are ‘nonsensical’

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Independent TD disagrees strongly with the coronavirus restrictions at airports and ports in Ireland.

Self-isolation rules for those arriving in the country have been labelled farcical by an Independent TD.

Mattie McGrath said it sends out the wrong message to the business community abroad, as the country starts to reopen.

He has called on the government to kick start the economy.

People now have to provide their address and contact details when they arrive at airports and ports.

Deputy McGrath said it is too late to be introducing these measures.

He says: “This introduction of a 14-day quarantine is nonsensical because it is too late.”

Mr McGrath says the quarantine will have an impact on business investment in Ireland and that the regulation sends the wrong “vibe.”

He also says that the measures cannot be enforced.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Housing charity calls for extension on Covid-19 emergency ban for evictions

Friday, 29/05/20 - 2:55pm

‘Very lucky little’ girl rescued from Shannon says Irish coast guard

Friday, 29/05/20 - 2:35pm

Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien: Parents need to be responsible for children’s anti-social behaviour

Friday, 29/05/20 - 2:25pm