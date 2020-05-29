No reason to have different Covid-19 restrictions in some counties says Dr Holohan

Dr Holohan insisted there is no reason to have different approaches in parts of the country at the moment.

The chief medical officer says speeding up the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in some counties has not been ruled out.

But he has insisted there is no reason to have different approaches in parts of the country at the moment.

The latest figures show a further nine deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic and 46 new confirmed cases.

Dr Tony Holohan says lifting restrictions in some counties, but not others would be a challenge.

He says: “We talked about employment. The reality is that people might live in one county and work in another. These measures might not be as easy and straightforward as they sound.

“We might end up creating an incentive that would work against us in terms of control of the illness.

“If for example, we said the pubs would open in one county then you can predict what the effect of that would be.”

The chief medical Officer’s comments come as reports emerge that the two-week quarantine period for people arriving into Ireland from abroad may be lifted for some visitors.

The Irish Times reports the government may remove it for people coming from countries where Covid-19 is controlled.