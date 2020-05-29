Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Mahon (née Lillis), Páirc Muire, Bagenalstown, Carlow in her 85th year in the loving care of her family. Lil is predeceased by her loving husband Séamus and son Éamonn. Much loved mother of Margaret, Elizabeth, Angela, Déirdre and Sharon, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Liam, Hughie, Kevin and John, her 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brother Ned, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Lil’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with HSE and government guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place for Lil on Sunday. A memorial Mass to celebrate Lil’s life will take place at a later date. Lil’s family would like to thank you for your co- operation and understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Rowan, Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Carlow. Christy was a recent resident of St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and died on 29 May at Portlaoise General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.