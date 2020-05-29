Record your Covid experience for future generations

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council Library Service has released details of how it hopes to capture the living history of the pandemic period in the county using a Covid Time Capsule form. Children, young people and adults are asked to fill out the form and return it to the County Library and Archives Service, where it will be stored in archival boxes and under the correct preservation conditions for the next 25 years.

“We are living through extraordinary and challenging times at the moment and it is vital that the thoughts, feelings and experiences of the people and children of Co Carlow are captured and preserved for future generations,” John Shortall, county librarian, told The Nationalist.

“The forms will be stored in the county archive and will provide a snapshot of the history we are currently experiencing. Once opened in 25 years, many of the children and young people who participate will have children of their own and reviewing the time capsule documentation is an exciting prospect we can all look forward to.”

Submission may include details such as photographs, special memories, how you passed the time and things to remember. All material will be quarantined after receipt, as per public health guidelines, and will be safely and confidentially archived for 25 years.