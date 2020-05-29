Singalong with The Nationalist

THERE’S nothing like a good, rollicking singalong to get that lovely uplifting feeling, so Aileen Nolan from Carlow Arts Office has come up with a brilliant idea to cheer people up!

Every Friday, listeners to The Johnny Barry Show on KCLR 96FM get a chance to sing along with one of their old-time favourite songs, while also getting to enjoy a lesser-known ballad from the folk annals.

The initiative is aimed at those who are cocooning and who may be missing social occasions and interactions. During this difficult time of social distancing and social isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so.

The Nationalist will publish the featured lyrics every Tuesday ahead of the songs being broadcast every Friday on KCLR 96FM. The lyrics were completed with some background history behind the song, thanks to Dave Barron, who runs the From Carlow Streams website. That’s an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs and poems from and about Co Carlow.

This week, the singalong sessions begin with Fiach Moriarty singing Follow me up to Carlow. Fiach has toured and performed extensively in Ireland and worldwide with artists such as Paul Brady, Mary Black, and Paddy Moloney from The Chieftains.

He will be singing Follow me up to Carlow on The Johnny Barry Show on KCLR 96FM at 10.30pm tonight while an accompanying, lesser-known song entitled Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows will also feature on the From Carlow Streams website. Go to http://www.fromcarlowstreams.ie to hear the song sung by Rathvilly man Liam Murphy.

Follow me up to Carlow

Remembering a violent and bloody time, PJ McCall wrote this most famous of Carlow songs. The air is meant to follow the beat of the marching feet of the clans as O’Byrne’s pipers led them to battle.

Some argue that it is really a Wicklow song, but Wicklow as a county did not exist at the time of Fiach Mac Hugh; anyway, it is such a good song that we still claim it!

McCall had very strong connections with northeast Carlow (Clonmore, Hacketstown, Rathvilly) through which the soldiers would have approached Carlow. The castle in Carlow was once the crown treasury, with taxes being collected and kept there before being sent down the Barrow for London.

Sadly, Fiach ended his days with his own head being sent to London!

Follow me up to Carlow

Lift MacCahir Óg your face, you’re brooding o’er the old disgrace

That black Fitzwilliam stormed your place and sent you to the Fern

Grey said victory was sure, soon the firebrand he’d secure

Until he met at Glenmalure with Fiach Mac Hugh O’Byrne.

Curse and swear Lord Kildare

Fiach will do what Fiach will dare

Now Fitzwilliam, have a care

Fallen is your star, low

Up with halbert, out with sword

On we’ll go for by the Lord

Fiach MacHugh has given the word,

Follow me up to Carlow

See the swords of Glen Imaal, come flashing o’er the English Pale

See all the children of the Gael, beneath O’Byrne’s banner

Rooster of a fighting stock, would you let a Saxon cock

Crow out upon an Irish rock, fly up and teach him manners

Curse and swear Lord Kildare

Fiach will do what Fiach will dare

Now Fitzwilliam, have a care

Fallen is your star, low

Up with halbert, out with sword

On we’ll go for by the Lord

Fiach MacHugh has given the word,

Follow me up to Carlow

From Tasaggart to Clonmore, there flows a stream of Saxon gore

How brave is Rory Óg O’More, sending the loons to Hades.

White is sick and Grey is fled, now for black Fitzwilliam’s head

We’ll send it over dripping red, to Queen Liza and her ladies

Curse and swear Lord Kildare

Fiach will do what Fiach will dare

Now Fitzwilliam, have a care

Fallen is your star, low

Up with halbert, out with sword

On we’ll go for by the Lord

Fiach MacHugh has given the word

Follow me up to Carlow***

Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows

THE song Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows is about our pride in a place. It remembers the places and friends of times long ago, together with the activities that occupied the young. The search for work drove many to the emigration boat, but the love of the native place never goes and the nostalgia makes the home place even more attractive. Very often, the hope is to return before death, perhaps even to rest in peace forever in the native place.

The name-place of this song, Rathvilly, might be changed for thousands of other local townland names. The area has a long tradition of struggle for freedom from oppression, especially Kevin Barry, the 100th anniversary of whose execution takes place later this year.

The recording on the website was made by Eddie McDonald of Clonmore, a great and well-known minder of the old ways, poems and songs. It is sung by Liam Murphy of Rathvilly.

Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows

I’m an exile from Erin, sure there’s many miles between

The place I was born, on the old village green

Where I played in my childhood, as there’s few there would know

How I long for Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.

Now my thoughts take me back to the days I was young

With my comrades around me all joining the fun

Where we fished on the Slaney ’neath the old convent view

And the church standing high o’er the town of McHugh.

In the days that have passed, many changes we’ve seen

Where the shrubs and the roses on the old village green

And the dear Father Cummins, on his face not a frown

With its first on the list as the tidiest town.

In history’s pages there’s none can deny

How our own Kevin Barry for his freedom did die

May he lie with his cause where the green shamrocks grow

In the fields ’round Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.

You may talk of Killarney, her lakes and her dells

You may speak of old Wicklow with her high, lofty view

They tell of Connemara, where the wild heather grows

Ah, take me back to Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.

And if e’er I return there, contented I’ll be

For to spend my last days in that old country

Where I birthed and played in the days long ago

In the fields ’round Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.