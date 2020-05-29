Singalong with The Nationalist

THERE’S nothing like a good, rollicking singalong to get that lovely uplifting feeling, so Aileen Nolan from Carlow Arts Office has come up with a brilliant idea to cheer people up!
Every Friday, listeners to The Johnny Barry Show on KCLR 96FM get a chance to sing along with one of their old-time favourite songs, while also getting to enjoy a lesser-known ballad from the folk annals.
The initiative is aimed at those who are cocooning and who may be missing social occasions and interactions. During this difficult time of social distancing and social isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so.
The Nationalist will publish the featured lyrics every Tuesday ahead of the songs being broadcast every Friday on KCLR 96FM. The lyrics were completed with some background history behind the song, thanks to Dave Barron, who runs the From Carlow Streams website. That’s an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs and poems from and about Co Carlow.
This week, the singalong sessions begin with Fiach Moriarty singing Follow me up to Carlow. Fiach has toured and performed extensively in Ireland and worldwide with artists such as Paul Brady, Mary Black, and Paddy Moloney from The Chieftains.
He will be singing Follow me up to Carlow on The Johnny Barry Show on KCLR 96FM at 10.30pm tonight while an accompanying, lesser-known song entitled Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows will also feature on the From Carlow Streams website. Go to http://www.fromcarlowstreams.ie to hear the song sung by Rathvilly man Liam Murphy.
Follow me up to Carlow
Remembering a violent and bloody time, PJ McCall wrote this most famous of Carlow songs. The air is meant to follow the beat of the marching feet of the clans as O’Byrne’s pipers led them to battle.
Some argue that it is really a Wicklow song, but Wicklow as a county did not exist at the time of Fiach Mac Hugh; anyway, it is such a good song that we still claim it!
McCall had very strong connections with northeast Carlow (Clonmore, Hacketstown, Rathvilly) through which the soldiers would have approached Carlow. The castle in Carlow was once the crown treasury, with taxes being collected and kept there before being sent down the Barrow for London.
Sadly, Fiach ended his days with his own head being sent to London!
Follow me up to Carlow
Lift MacCahir Óg your face, you’re brooding o’er the old disgrace
That black Fitzwilliam stormed your place and sent you to the Fern
Grey said victory was sure, soon the firebrand he’d secure
Until he met at Glenmalure with Fiach Mac Hugh O’Byrne.
Curse and swear Lord Kildare
Fiach will do what Fiach will dare
Now Fitzwilliam, have a care
Fallen is your star, low
Up with halbert, out with sword
On we’ll go for by the Lord
Fiach MacHugh has given the word,
Follow me up to Carlow
See the swords of Glen Imaal, come flashing o’er the English Pale
See all the children of the Gael, beneath O’Byrne’s banner
Rooster of a fighting stock, would you let a Saxon cock
Crow out upon an Irish rock, fly up and teach him manners
Curse and swear Lord Kildare
Fiach will do what Fiach will dare
Now Fitzwilliam, have a care
Fallen is your star, low
Up with halbert, out with sword
On we’ll go for by the Lord
Fiach MacHugh has given the word,
Follow me up to Carlow
From Tasaggart to Clonmore, there flows a stream of Saxon gore
How brave is Rory Óg O’More, sending the loons to Hades.
White is sick and Grey is fled, now for black Fitzwilliam’s head
We’ll send it over dripping red, to Queen Liza and her ladies
Curse and swear Lord Kildare
Fiach will do what Fiach will dare
Now Fitzwilliam, have a care
Fallen is your star, low
Up with halbert, out with sword
On we’ll go for by the Lord
Fiach MacHugh has given the word
Follow me up to Carlow***
Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows
THE song Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows is about our pride in a place. It remembers the places and friends of times long ago, together with the activities that occupied the young. The search for work drove many to the emigration boat, but the love of the native place never goes and the nostalgia makes the home place even more attractive. Very often, the hope is to return before death, perhaps even to rest in peace forever in the native place.
The name-place of this song, Rathvilly, might be changed for thousands of other local townland names. The area has a long tradition of struggle for freedom from oppression, especially Kevin Barry, the 100th anniversary of whose execution takes place later this year.
The recording on the website was made by Eddie McDonald of Clonmore, a great and well-known minder of the old ways, poems and songs. It is sung by Liam Murphy of Rathvilly.
Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows
I’m an exile from Erin, sure there’s many miles between
The place I was born, on the old village green
Where I played in my childhood, as there’s few there would know
How I long for Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.
Now my thoughts take me back to the days I was young
With my comrades around me all joining the fun
Where we fished on the Slaney ’neath the old convent view
And the church standing high o’er the town of McHugh.
In the days that have passed, many changes we’ve seen
Where the shrubs and the roses on the old village green
And the dear Father Cummins, on his face not a frown
With its first on the list as the tidiest town.
In history’s pages there’s none can deny
How our own Kevin Barry for his freedom did die
May he lie with his cause where the green shamrocks grow
In the fields ’round Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.
You may talk of Killarney, her lakes and her dells
You may speak of old Wicklow with her high, lofty view
They tell of Connemara, where the wild heather grows
Ah, take me back to Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.
And if e’er I return there, contented I’ll be
For to spend my last days in that old country
Where I birthed and played in the days long ago
In the fields ’round Rathvilly, where the sweet Slaney flows.