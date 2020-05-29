Stall holders adjust to new layout at farmers’ market

  • Home >
Friday, May 29, 2020

Using the sanitising station at the reopening of the Carlow Farmers’ Market. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Cindy Vundla serves customers at her bakery stand during the re-opening of the Carlow Farmers’ Market


By Suzanne Pender

SAME first-rate producers, same high-quality produce, but things are now a little different at Carlow Farmers’ Market as we all adjust to life in these Covid-19 days.

The popular market at Potato Market, Carlow reopened last week, welcoming customers back for the first time in weeks but with a new layout and different procedures to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It went really well, we had a number of stewards there to guide people about where to go and limit the number of people in, but most of the stalls sold out of what they had and everyone was very happy with how it went,” said James Murphy of Carlow Farmers’ Market.

The market is implementing good social distancing measures with each stall located three metres apart and spacing distances clearly marked on the ground for customers to adhere to. The market is also encouraging contactless payment if possible, and where that isn’t possible, some stalls are operating a jar system, where the payment can be dropped into a jar and any change given will originate from the stall owner, rather than from the general takings from the day.

“I think we are confident that the measures we have put in place are working well and we can adhere to all the guidelines going forward,” said James.

“The market was very busy and people were out, which was great to see,” he added.

Carlow Farmers’ Market firmly believes that it’s important to encourage local producers, particularly at this time, when everyone needs to band together to support local businesses.

Carlow Farmers’ Market opens at 9am until 2pm every Saturday.

 

 

