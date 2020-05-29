Tribute paid to ‘hardworking’ man, 50s, killed in Longford farm accident

  • Home >
Friday, May 29, 2020

The man’s body was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

A man in his 50s has died after a farm accident in Longford.

The incident took place on a farm in the Colehill area yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gavin White, the chairman of Longford IFA, says the man was working on a plough when the accident happened.

“I did know him well. He was a local tillage farmer and agricultural contractor.,” Mr White said.

“A hardworking man with a wife, four daughters and my sympathies to all the family.

“His extended family are involved in agriculture and agricultural contracting as well. I am also in agricultural contracting. It’s after hitting the community very hard here. We’re all in great shock.”

