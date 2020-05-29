Work on Borris viaduct will transform landmark overpass

By Suzanne Pender

WORK has begun this week on the iconic Borris viaduct, promising not only to enhance this distinctive local amenity but create a tourism experience that will increase the number of visitors to south county Carlow.

The Borris Railway Viaduct Project, at a cost of €654,000, will see the redevelopment link the viaduct to amenities in the town and provide a safe walkways circuit thorough the beautiful vistas the viaduct and local roads provide. The viaduct is 800 metres in length and over 50 metres above the North Leinster Heritage Drive and the River Mountain.

Construction is supported by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund under Ireland 2040, while the project has been designed by David Kelly Partnership and heritage and conservation specialists in Margaret Quinlan Architects.

The contractors are local firm Pat Smith Groundworks, who are working on this development with quantity surveyors Aidan Nolan & Associates.

“I am delighted to see the progression of this project following the development of the project over the past number of years,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council

“The viaduct, when completed later in the year, will not just be a local amenity but also a tourism experience and we hope it will enhance the residents’ and visitors’ appreciation of the beauty of the south of the county by experiencing the views from a completely new viewpoint,” she added.

Ms Holohan added that significant work has already been done to get this project off the ground. This has been achieved with deep respect to this heritage asset with the support of the council’s elected members, senior engineer Kieran Cullinane and the roads and infrastructure section in partnership with the council’s special projects team in economic development.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr John Pender said the refurbishment of the viaduct will be an important addition to the current recreation/amenity offering in Borris and the broader Blackstairs region.

“It will also be a new significant improvement in the visitor experience infrastructure in the county. As a county, the importance of developing rural and urban projects for national funding opportunities is paramount,” he said.