Carlow group provides face protection for frontline workers

A TEAM of local women has been making protective masks for frontline workers in Carlow.

The Masks 4 All Carlow group has crafted around 2,000 masks to date, which have been distributed to local nursing homes, disability centres and good causes.

Frontline workers like nurses have been given masks, which they have been able to use going to and from work.

Masks 4 All Carlow is part of a nationwide campaign to provide the proactive items to frontline workers.

There are five women who sew in the Carlow branch ‒ Valerie Coleman and Nuala Reddy from Carlow town, Killerig resident Shirley Kelly, Teresa Keogh from Tullow and Brigid Lawlor of Kildavin.

Valerie said there had been a real need for the masks among local workers.

“The nursing homes all saw the need for the masks. Places like Hillview and the Delta Centre. There was also the St Vincent de Paul and St Fiacc’s kitchen and St Fiacc’s House. They needed to be able to protect themselves.”

The reusable masks have a filter so they’re as close to PPE as you can get. The filter can be removed and replaced without handling. Household items like kitchen paper and coffee filters can be used as a filter. The masks can also be boil-washed up to 40 times.

“It’s great to be able to fulfil the need,” added Valerie. “I started because I have several family members who work on the frontline. If they have these available, there is not as much stress on the PPE, which can then go to the people who really need it.”

Nationally, 18,000 reusable masks have been distributed, which is roughly the equivalent of one-million disposable masks.

To get involved and for more information, check out www.masks4allireland.com.