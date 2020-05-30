€8 million Balto development

By Elizabeth Lee

BALTINGLASS hotelier and publican Joseph Germaine has said that he’s confident of getting the green light for a multi-million euro development that could transform his hometown and turn it into a holiday destination.

Mr Germaine lodged a planning permission with the local authority on 1 May looking for its go-ahead to develop a holiday resort beside the River Slaney and right in the centre of Baltinglass. He wants to build 44 lodges on a green-field site as well as developing an artificial pool, a visitors’ centre, a cafe and boardwalks to create a holiday village.

The upmarket lodges will be complete with their own private decks and hot-tubs while there is also permission sought for a paddock for alpacas. The river Slaney will be used as a recreationally for kayaking and fishing while the entire site will be planted with native trees and wild flowers, sympathetic with the surroundings.

Mr Germaine also wants to demolish a building on Main Street, Baltinglass, known locally as the Dublin Byrnes’ shop, so that an entrance into the holiday resort can be created. In recent years, Mr Germaine got into trouble with Carlow County Council after he knocked down an old shop, known locally as Chesty Murray’s, in Carlow town without their permission.

Mr Germaine told The Nationalist that the holiday resort would benefit not only west Wicklow but the broader area, too.

The development involves an investment of some €8million, while international parks development company, the award-winning Gillespie’s, are the designers behind the project. Local man Jonathan McLoughlin is a principal landscape architect with Gillespie’s and he’s leading the project in Baltinglass.

“I am confident that we have put forward the best application,” Mr Germaine told The Nationalist. “I have sourced and hired the most qualified and leading architects in their field that have led projects all across Europe, Dubai and the UK. Their involvement with central parks and other large parks across the globe will be of great benefit to this project and their knowledge will contribute to the success of this plan.”

He continued that “the consultants involved are advisers to many governing bodies. Included in their profile are Fáilte Ireland, Visit England and Arctic Coast Way as well as many other institutes across the UK. I am very fortunate to have local man Jonathan McLoughlin working on this. His knowledge of the town, along with his ability and passion is of huge benefit to the project.

“I think we have done the best we can and approval is now beyond our control and lies with Wicklow County Council, in this case the planning section,” he said.

“It will be an added amenity to the town of Baltinglass, the west Wicklow area and Ireland’s Ancient East,” concluded Mr Germaine.

The ambitious plans have been broadly welcomed in the town, including by publican Eamon Horan whose property is surrounded by Mr Germaine’s site. The Horan family have also been granted planning permission for their own glamping site, suitable for 14 yurt-type tents.

“We have no issue with this, it’ll be good for the town,” Eamon Horan said of Mr Germaine’s ambitious project.

Wicklow County Council’s decision to grant planning will be made by 25 June.