Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow rose on Saturday evening.

According to the latest figures, there are now 158 cases confirmed in Carlow.

This is an increase of three.

The rate of confirmed cases in Carlow has greatly reduced in recent weeks with typically no more than two cases, usually just one or no cases, reported in a single day. This is the biggest daily increase since 10 May.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,651 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 29 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. There is a recovery rate nationally of 90%.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%