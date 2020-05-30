Must have new products from Penneys!

Beauty expert and Nationalist columnist Sara Ashmore talks to top celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons

KARDASHIAN-Jenner hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has teamed up with Irish retailer Primark on a new collection of hair-care products.

The line comprises shampoos, conditioners and masks designed for different hair types, as well as sprays, dry shampoo and hair oil. The range also includes a trio of styling products and a collection of hair accessories, including clips, scrunchies and hair brushes.

Andrew is from Ballinteer, Dublin and has made Los Angeles his home.

Sara: How did the collaboration with Primark come about?

Andrew: Working with Primark has been a dream-come-true. As an Irish native, I grew up shopping at Penneys ‒ so did everyone I know ‒ so to have a collaboration with them is really, really special. We’ve been working on this collection together for the better part of a year, so I’m so excited that the products are finally available. I worked closely with the Penneys/Primark team to develop a haircare collection of really high-quality, accessibly-priced products. We developed and tested several rounds of formulas to ensure we developed the best possible options.

What can we expect from the range?

The very first thing that we all notice is the health of the hair and this is why I have introduced in this range three hair type categories in my collection, which I am so proud of, to deal with the problems for all the hair complaints I hear from people every day all over the world. My shine collection will help give you that glossy red-carpet shine. The volume will help anyone with flat, lifeless hair to achieve the most beautiful voluminous hair. The repair collection with manuka honey will restore your hair to its original beautiful condition.

Which is your favourite product in the range?

This is like picking a favourite child ‒ why would you make me do that? If I had to pick one … probably the Primark X Andrew Fitzsimons Hair Oil. It’s a luxurious oil that moisturises the hair and provides brilliant shine without adding any weight.

Tell us about your career to date?

When I was 13 years’ old, I asked my mother to get me a summer job. I always wanted to have freedom and my own money, so my mum arranged a job at a local hair salon. I’d never really been interested in hair, but I’d always watched my mum getting ready, like a lot of gay kids do, and I loved creativity, so we thought it would be a good fit. Then at 16 I thought it’s time for me to get an agent, obviously!

I started working with celebrities when I moved to New York at age 21 after previously living in Paris for a few years. The first celebrity I worked with, I think, was Adele, who was coming to the US to promote her album. It was great to connect with another person from Europe and she and I got on really well. I got offered work in LA, so I was back and forth and then decided to move there. The rest is history!

What is the best piece of advice that you can give us about looking after our hair?

All hair is very delicate, so it’s always best to be gentle with your hair and to make sure that you have the right haircare regimen using the right products. Using some of our luxe oil after washing your hair will also give you that luxurious, healthy hair that we all look to achieve. I don’t usually recommend washing your hair every day unless you really need to. If your hair is looking greasy or even just your fringe, use my fresh, dry shampoo, which is invisible with a fresh fragrance. Your hair will look fresh and clean.

Do you believe that dreams come true?

Yes, but with a lot of hard work and determination. For a long time, I didn’t really know why I was so driven. I’ve always just needed to move to different countries and move the goalposts when it came to my career, but I always trusted my decisions. It’s been a long journey, but I think a lot of it has to do with my mother teaching me self-belief and me saying “I’m going to do this no matter what”.

All of Andrew’s products are available at Penneys nationwide.