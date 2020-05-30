Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Investigations are continuing on both sides of the border after the seizure of a container load of illicit, smuggled cigarettes worth £3m (€3.3m) in Co Armagh.

A number of premises were raided in Co Louth as part of the joint cross border operation, involving the gardaí, the PSNI, Revenue and HMRC.

It resulted in the seizure of:

Approximately €100,000 in cash

2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco product with a value of €1.55m

Over 1,900kg of hand-rolling tobacco packaged for sale with a value of €1.2m

Equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products

One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van were seized

Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (concealed in the articulated lorry)

In total, three men aged between 34 and 55 were arrested by officers from HM Revenue and Customs as investigations on both sides of the border are ongoing.

– This story was updated at 9.28pm