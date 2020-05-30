Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Investigations are continuing on both sides of the border after the seizure of a container load of illicit, smuggled cigarettes worth £3m (€3.3m) in Co Armagh.
A number of premises were raided in Co Louth as part of the joint cross border operation, involving the gardaí, the PSNI, Revenue and HMRC.
It resulted in the seizure of:
In total, three men aged between 34 and 55 were arrested by officers from HM Revenue and Customs as investigations on both sides of the border are ongoing.
– This story was updated at 9.28pm