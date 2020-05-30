  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Investigations are continuing on both sides of the border after the seizure of a container load of illicit, smuggled cigarettes worth £3m (€3.3m) in Co Armagh.

A number of premises were raided in Co Louth as part of the joint cross border operation, involving the gardaí, the PSNI, Revenue and HMRC.

It resulted in the seizure of:

  • Approximately €100,000 in cash
  • 2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco product with a value of €1.55m
  • Over 1,900kg of hand-rolling tobacco packaged for sale with a value of €1.2m
  • Equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products
  • One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van were seized
  • Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (concealed in the articulated lorry)

    • In total, three men aged between 34 and 55 were arrested by officers from HM Revenue and Customs as investigations on both sides of the border are ongoing.

    – This story was updated at 9.28pm

    Comments are closed.

    By
    Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

    More National News

    ‘Significant fire’ at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures

    Saturday, 30/05/20 - 9:55pm

    €250k Lotto Plus 2 draw won

    Saturday, 30/05/20 - 9:25pm

    National Treatment Purchase Fund must be extended, Fianna Fáil say, as 200k wait for scans

    Saturday, 30/05/20 - 8:25pm