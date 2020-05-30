‘Significant fire’ at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures

  • Home >
Saturday, May 30, 2020

Picture: Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has managed to put out a blaze at an industrial estate in the southwest of Dublin city.

Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the inferno at Greenogue Business near Newcastle, where a gas main ruptured.

Crews finished up at the scene about 6.30 this evening.

“Firefighters from Tallaght (and) Rathfarnham fire stations are currently attending a fire in an industrial premises near Newcastle,” a post on the fire brigade’s Twitter account said.

Darren O’Connor, Station Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade described it as a “significant fire”.

