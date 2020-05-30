They planted 120 trees

Dan McInerney, Adrian Dunlevy

and Bob Jeffers

NOT even a global pandemic can keep the members of Carlow Lions Club down!

They’ve managed to plant 120 trees in the grounds of Carlow Rugby Club and Carlow Hurling Club, having received a gift of native Irish saplings from Coillte.

“We got an offer of free trees from Coillte so of course we were delighted with them. We got a lovely range of trees, like beech, ash, oak and larch, and the rugby club and hurling club were interested in them being planted on their grounds so it all worked out,” said Lions Club member John O’Donovan.

The club has promoted and been involved with tree planting over the past ten years around Carlow town and internationally, too! Through a work colleague of Lions member Bob Jeffers, the club has donated some 2,000 trees to Madagascar to help their economy over the past number of years.

To reinforce its green leanings, the Lions Club recently adopted an eco-friendly charter to ensure that environmental best practice is promoted and used throughout its various activities. The charter came about, following joint meetings with the environmental officers of Carlow and Kilkenny county councils and their fellow members from Kilkenny Lions Club over the past 12 months. Local environmental officer Jannette O’Brien helped the club to draw up the charter.

The Lions Club has also signed up to the Carlow Public Participation Network (Carlow PPN), which is a network of groups and organisations committed to making positive contributions to its own communities and to the wider county.

The members, some of whom had to cocoon and all of whom had to abide by social distancing regulations, made their own contributions in the fight against Covid-19. In recent weeks, they contributed €1,000 to the Hero Shield Project, which provides personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline heroes in the battle against the pandemic. The club has also contributed white goods and electrical equipment to Carlow Women’s Aid, when it had to kit-out temporary emergency accommodation for victims of domestic abuse.