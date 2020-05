Two people have been arrested following a €30,000 drug seizure in south Dublin.

Cannabis worth €20,000 and cocaine worth €10,000 was discovered after a vehicle was searched at a house in Loughlinstown yesterday.

Knives, batons and pepper spray were also seized.

A man and women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.