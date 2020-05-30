What’s planned for your area

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Carlow County Council received four planning applications in the last week. No applications were decided upon in the last week.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Bagenalstown Gaels GAA wishes to install a new vehicle entrance and single storey turnstiles, ticket booth all at McGrath Memorial Park, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown

 

Borris

Catriona & Stephen Delaney wish to construct a two storey dwelling and domestic garage at Ballyroughan, Borris

 

Carlow

Figtree Ltd wishes to extend the existing kitchen by 32 sq m at existing Mimosa Wine & Tapas Bar, at College Street, Carlow

 

Tullow

Laurence Farrell wishes to construct a dwelling and associated work at Haroldstown, Tullow

