What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received four planning applications in the last week. No applications were decided upon in the last week.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Bagenalstown Gaels GAA wishes to install a new vehicle entrance and single storey turnstiles, ticket booth all at McGrath Memorial Park, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown

Borris

Catriona & Stephen Delaney wish to construct a two storey dwelling and domestic garage at Ballyroughan, Borris

Carlow

Figtree Ltd wishes to extend the existing kitchen by 32 sq m at existing Mimosa Wine & Tapas Bar, at College Street, Carlow

Tullow

Laurence Farrell wishes to construct a dwelling and associated work at Haroldstown, Tullow