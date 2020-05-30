Wildfire near Kildare explosives factory still going but ‘under control’

File photo

A wildfire that’s come close to an explosives factory in Co Kildare is still burning, but not thought to be a threat to the plant.

The fire broke out in bogland earlier this week and spread to forestry at Hortland, near Johnstown.

The entire country is under a status red wildfire warning with hot breezy weather forecast and ground and vegetation very dry.

Mick Power, national estates risk manager with Coillte, says the risk to the factory seems to have been averted in Co Kildare.

“I think we have it well under control in that regard, I don’t think there are any problems, but people have been made aware of it,” he said.