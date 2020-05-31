Backline challenge has become a firm hit with Carlow music lovers

By Suzanne Pender

“ENCOURAGEMENT, entertainment, inclusion and connection, that’s what we’re all about,” enthused Justin Kelly, founder of Carlow’s most exciting social media forum, The Backline.

The Backline started on Facebook six weeks ago as a way of keeping people connected, with musical challenges set and local musicians performing those challenges. But as the weeks progressed, the word has spread, with more and more people getting involved.

Soon it wasn’t just well-known local musicians taking part but people who had found their voice, bravely having a go and reaping the benefits.

“As I say to people, the worst thing that can happen is you’ll have 20 or 30 people coming online offering you encouragement and support,” says Justin.

“It’s about making connections, having a bit of craic and getting us all through this. This is not exclusive to anyone; it’s not a competition; it’s all encouragement based,” he added.

And now The Backline has welcomed a new concept – ‘Between the Line’ – where they welcome poetry and prose as part of the weekly challenge. Already the Facebook group have seen some amazing performances.

“The support from local people, the feedback and enthusiasm has been just ridiculous,” said Justin. “We have about 2,000 people on board now – that’s people uploading videos, talking, commenting. I’m getting texts and emails from people saying how much they are enjoying it and looking forward to the uploads.”

The Backline all began at the start of the lockdown, when Justin was cleaning out his attic and came across a bunch of 1980s records that defined a generation … Something Happens, The Hot House Flowers, The Stunning … all those iconic Irish bands that evoked great memories. Justin began posting the songs and his memories on Facebook and people quickly engaged.

Then he set a challenge titled the four Bs – Bowie, Bruce, Bob or The Beatles – encouraging people to upload their own performances of songs from any of these artists.

The Backline name was selected as a take on the ‘frontline’ and, interestingly, the name musicians often give to amplifiers or speakers.

“The frontline is there doing an incredible job, actually saving lives; and for all the entertainers and musicians who haven’t been able to make a living for the past few weeks it was an opportunity for us to do something from the backline: to keep spirits up, make connections,” explained Justin.

In the past few weeks, a number of local businesses have also come on board to set challenges and offer prizes for those who manage to crack those musical challenges. Paddy Mullins of Pimento, Bernard Jennings at Jennings Opticians, Paulie’s Bootcamp, Terry Martin at Mount Wolseley Hotel, Shane Fitzharris of Templeton Rye Whiskey, Niamh Coady of Lynda Maher Hair Salon, Andy’s Music Store, Carlow GAA and Carlow FAI have all got involved.

“The businesses have been fantastic and it’s a way for all of us to support local businesses, too, which is so important,” said Justin.

“Who knows what can happen here,” he adds.