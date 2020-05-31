Coronavirus: Two deaths with 66 new cases in Ireland

By Steve Neville

Two more people with Covid-19 have died, officials said today.

It brings the coronavirus death toll in Ireland to 1,652.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 66 new confirmed cases of the virus.

There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of Friday, when there was 24,924 cases, Health Protection Surveillance Centre data reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,283 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

The news comes as the Government was warned that a rush to ease restrictions could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19.

It has been reported the Government is considering scrapping the travel limit three weeks earlier than planned.

It is due to be extended to 20km from June 8 but might be dropped by the end of next month.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally said speeding up the country’s re-opening carries risks.

“For the benefit of us all, we need to get this right,” he said.

Earlier today, Stormont’s health department said one more person had died from Covid-19 related illness, bringing the overall death toll in the North to 523.