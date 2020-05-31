Hero’s welcome for little Emily after marathon walk

By Suzanne Pender

EVERY step of the way, Daithí Byrne and his daughter Emily had the backing of their community and this staggering support has now raised almost €15,000 for the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Three-year-old Emily arrived at Spellman Park, Kildavin last Tuesday evening to a hero’s welcome as the Byrne family completed Emily’s ‘Marathon in May’, their major fundraising effort in aid of a cause that’s so close to their hearts.

Daithí Byrne from Barragh, Kildavin walked 42km during the month of May with his three-year-old daughter Emily in a carrier on his back. His wife Elaine and their eldest daughter Katie (5) have joined him on the journey, along with so many from the local community, including the incredible support of Kildavin/Clonegal GAA Club.

“It’s unbelievable how generous people are, we are blown away by the support,” said Daithí.

“The page has gone over €14,000 and we also have cash donations here, so we expect that we’ll end up with somewhere around €15,000. It’s incredible really, how people came on board,” he said.

Daithí particularly thanked the Kildavin/Clonegal Juvenile GAA Club, Denis Finn, who came up with the idea of the ‘Marathon in May’, and then Yvonne Dunne, who kept the fundraiser pushed on social media, helping the family enormously in reaching this fantastic total.

The whole club was quick to lend its support, and last Tuesday night as Daithí reached his 42km target, people met in the village to cheer him on his final steps.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere. We didn’t send out too many messages about it because we didn’t want too many people there, but we had enough. Some of the juveniles were there and Emily was delighted, with her hands up in the air. It was great for Kate, too, to see her friends. It was lovely to see the support,” he smiled.

Ballon GFC has also come on board with a fundraiser in aid of Emily’s marathon, for which the family are extremely grateful.

Emily was born with spina bifida and also suffered complications following surgery. At just five weeks’ old, the Byrnes were told that little Emily may not make it home and that’s when the Jack and Jill Foundation came into her life, offering care and support to the family as they went through this incredibly difficult time.

The charity continues to support them, so when the Jack and Jill Foundation began to struggle financially due to Covid-19, the Byrnes were keen to help.

“Jack and Jill have been amazing … they are such an incredible organisation and we have always wanted to do something for them, so this all fell perfectly,” explained Elaine.

The Byrne family’s efforts have been warmly acknowledged by the Jack and Jill Foundation which, like so many charities, has been devastated by the onset of Covid-19.

“This is just huge for us and the Byrne family and their community are inspiring more communities to get involved, it’s just so positive,” said Carmel Doyle, CEO of Jack and Jill.

“We are just so grateful for this. Jack and Jill is all about supporting communities and this shows how communities are now supporting this charity. This is what is going to save the charity and keep us going. It’s incredible for us and to see such positivity from the Byrne family and their local GAA club, it would take your breath away,” added Carmel.

Carmel explained that Covid-19 presented a “dark picture” for the charity, forcing them some weeks ago to issue an SOS appeal for support. The response has been incredible, but Jack and Jill know they face an uphill struggle for the rest of the year, so the public’s support remains vital.

Last year in Co Carlow, the Jack and Jill Foundation supported eight families.