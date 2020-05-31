Joe Mahon: noted rugby player and well-known cattle agent

By Charlie Keegan

JOE Mahon, Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, whose death occurred at his hom on Saturday 2 May, was a well-known and highly respected member of the farming community and a well-known figure in sporting circles.

Joe, who celebrated his 79th birthday on 16 February, was diagnosed with cancer some six weeks before his passing. News of his death cast a gloom across the Laois/Carlow border area.

He was son of the late Arnold and Katie (née Fleming) Mahon, Garraugh and one of a family of nine children, five boys and four girls.

He was educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow before attending Warrenstown Agricultural College in Co Westmeath. Having initially worked on the home farm in Garraugh, Joe had farmed at Gurteen for the past 45 years.

He started out in tillage before converting to a beef and sheep enterprise ‒ eventually concentrating exclusively on beef farming. Joe was considered an excellent judge of livestock.

He was a long-established cattle agent, travelling the country in that capacity and being a well-known figure in the farming world.

In rugby, Joe played for many years with County Carlow and then with Athy, winning a number of trophies along the way. He played at second row, being highly competitive and brave on the field of play. His four sons followed Joe in playing the game.

Joe was joined by three of his brothers – Seamus, Arnold and Vincent – in the black and amber of Carlow. The Mahon boys were formidable foes for any opposition.

Joe greatly enjoyed the social aspect of rugby and made friends off the field with many of the players he opposed. He was a good man for the craic, having a great sense of humour and always seeing the funnier side of life. Joe loved nothing more than an after-match sing-song in the bar at Oak Park.

He was an avid rugby follower and had, along with his sons and extended family members, attended a number of Leinster’s games in the Aviva Stadium during 2019.

Joe was a long-time member of Carlow Little Theatre Society, taking part in many LTS productions over the years. He greatly enjoyed this thespian pursuit. Up to the time of his brief illness he was involved in rehearsals for the Ballylinan Passion Play. He was also a member of the Killeen Choral Group, always enjoying the group’s carol singing at Christmas.

A proud Arles-Killeen and Laois man, Joe followed the club and county footballers as well as the county hurlers around the country and would have strong opinions on the merits of the county in both codes. He played his underage football with Graiguecullen and Killeshin

He was married to Sarah and was a dedicated family man and his death has created a huge void in the lives of his family, neighbours and friends

Joe was waked at home in Gurteen, where prayers were led by Fr Padraig Shelley, PP, Arles. His remains were removed to St Abban’s Church, Killeen on Monday, with members of Arles-Killeen GFC forming a guard of honour from the local school to the church. There was also a large turnout from the local community, observing social distancing, as people said a final farewell to a man who enjoyed well-earned respect within that community.

Fr Shelley celebrated the funeral Mass, reciting the final prayers as Joe was laid to rest.

Joe is mourned by his loving wife Sarah, sons Arnold, Eamonn, Joseph and John, by his cherished siblings Seamus, Arnold, Vincent, Eileen, Maura, Kathleen and Vera. He is survived by his devoted grandchildren Cillian, Luke, Julia, Eamonn, Katie, Jack and Tomás, by his uncle Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, former rugby and GAA colleagues, good neighbours and his circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his brother Eugene.

A celebration of Joe Mahon’s life will be held at a later date.