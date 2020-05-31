Latest Covid-19 figures

There has been a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow according to the latest figures.

The number of confirmed cases in the county is now 166. This is an increase of eight, from the previous figure.

This is the biggest daily increase since the start of May for Carlow. In recent weeks, there typically had between 0 to two cases reported daily.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with Covid-19 have died nationally.

There have now been a total 1,652 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 30 May the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 29 May (24,924 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,283 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%