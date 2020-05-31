Poll: Support for Fine Gael remains high during Covid-19 crisis

  • Home >
Sunday, May 31, 2020

A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael has remained high during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Red C poll for the Business Post has the party in the top spot on 35%, unchanged since the last survey.

Sinn Féin’s also unchanged in second on 27%, while Fianna Fáil is up one point in third to 15%.

The Green Party’s down one to 5%, the Soc Dems are up one to 4% and Labour’s unchanged at 3%.

People Before Profit remain at 2% support, Aontu’s on 1% and Independents are down one point to 7%.

The survey, of more than 1,000 voters, was taken over seven days up to last Wednesday.

