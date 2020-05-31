The burning of Milford RIC Barracks 100 years ago  

By Dr Shay Kinsella

MANY visitors to Milford are unaware that the area once hosted its own Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) barracks. Knowledge of the police station is now almost beyond living memory and the documentary evidence is often hard to find. However, the colloquial name used by locals for the steep road leading from Milford up to the village of Ballinabranna ‒ the ‘Barrack Hill’ ‒ preserves this chapter of local history and brings it before the minds of younger generations.

Last week, a building on this road passed an important centenary, for on 19 May 1920, the RIC barracks at Milford was burned to the ground in an offensive action by the Carlow Brigade of the IRA. It was part of a countywide, indeed countrywide campaign during the War of Independence. The action removed a force and an institution from the locality, which gave local republicans greater ease of movement and an invaluable sense of achievement in striking a blow against the British, particularly in a so-called ‘quiet county’, where local republicans were accused of inactivity or plain ineptitude.

The original constabulary barracks had been located on Milford Bridge itself. Opened in 1833, only a fire grate survives. When it fell into disrepair in 1867, local landlord John Alexander of Milford House contacted Dublin Castle to offer them a property less than a mile away on the hill up to Ballinabranna. This was a distinctive and formidable building, almost a fortified dwelling with its two-storey flat-roofed observation tower overlooking the Milford estate, constructed in troubled times during the days of Daniel O’Connell, the Liberator.

Perhaps the central character in the story of its demise is the last sergeant to serve in the barracks, a man named Thomas Farrar. A Kilkenny native and a Protestant, Farrar had been appointed as acting sergeant to Milford RIC Barracks on 1 August 1902, when he had already 20 years of policing experience in Wexford and Tullow under his belt. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant proper four years later and by 1911 there were three constables in the barracks under his charge ‒ all single men and all Roman Catholics. As sergeant, he and his wife Jane and their growing children were entitled to domestic accommodation in the barracks and this entrenched him even more deeply into the local community. Indeed, his youngest child, also Jane, had been born in Milford Barracks in 1909.

By 1920, 58-year-old Sgt Farrar was well liked and respected in the community where he had come to live. Milford was a quiet station and, in general, only minor offences occupied his time, such as the illicit sale of drink, people driving without lights or farmers who allowed their animals to graze on the roadside.

On one exceptional occasion, Farrar had been assaulted in the course of doing his duty, but in general he was regarded as a fair and dutiful policeman, who took his responsibilities to king and country seriously. His son Thomas Jnr had served in the Royal Air Force during World War I.

However, as the War of Independence intensified during 1919 and 1920, Farrar’s job and his sense of loyalism drove a divide between him and the community. He was avoided and boycotted by many and he was increasingly seen as ‘the enemy’ by nationalists and republicans. The local IRA outfit in Ballinabranna (E Company, 1st Battalion Carlow Brigade) was becoming increasingly active and the decision was made by the police authorities to vacate the smaller, more vulnerable RIC posts across the county. As a result, Sgt Farrar left Milford Barracks on 17 November 1919 and was re-assigned to work in Carlow town. However, his wife Jane remained behind in the domestic apartments attached to the barracks with her 11-year-old daughter for company.

With the evacuation of such buildings, the leadership of the IRA decided to mark the fourth anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in an incendiary way ‒ by burning them down. The IRA torched 298 of these evacuated police barracks across the country on the night of 3-4 April 1920. The Carlow Brigade had already burned the empty barracks at Hacketstown on 15 March, alleged to be the first in the country to be burned, some weeks before the nationwide Easter campaign. Shortly afterwards, a series of night burnings lit up Co Carlow’s skies. The vacant barracks at Rathvilly was burned down on 7 April, followed by Myshall (19 April), Leighlinbridge (2 May) and St Mullins (3 May). The decision to burn Milford Barracks was made soon afterwards.

Sgt Farrar last made a visit to Milford Barracks on Sunday 16 May 1920, when he went to see his family. At this point, all was well and Jane Farrar assured her husband that they were all right. Farrar left for Carlow believing that there was no cause for alarm. However, just three days later on the evening of Wednesday 19 May, a party from A Company of the 1st Battalion IRA (up to ten-strong) made their way out from Carlow town to Milford. The attack was led by Captain James Rice of Strawhall, officer commanding (OC) of the company. It included men such as Thomas ‘Rags’ Seeley of Tullow Street. The attacking party was also accompanied by Edenderry man Thomas O’Connell, vice-OC of the Carlow Brigade and the driving force behind the republican movement in the county and later commandant of the Anti-Treaty Carlow IRA. At Milford, this group liaised with the local Ballinabranna Company (about eight local men were involved) for ammunition and supplies. Scouts were probably deployed along the approach roads and around Milford House.

Shortly before 10 o’clock, Jane Farrar heard a knock on the barracks door and when she answered, the IRA men told her directly what they were going to do, adding that they were sorry to disturb her. Appreciating the utter hopelessness of the situation, she quickly got ready to depart. Almost certainly, her priority was the safety of her young daughter, a girl who had never known any other home than Milford Barracks. As Jane left for the final time, she observed the men carrying in bundles of straw and setting the building on fire. In its evacuated state, there was probably little material of military value that the IRA could take, but one wonders if the RIC station wall plaque was removed as a trophy of the event.

The flames consumed all of the Farrar family’s clothing, belongings and furniture, for which Sgt Farrar was awarded £100 in the courts. The fire raged for many hours while the IRA made good their escape, their mission accomplished. The following month, the RIC in Carlow expressed anxiety to Dublin Castle that with the reduced number of policemen and so many barracks burned, ‘Sinn Féin can do very much as it likes in Carlow’.

The burning at Milford was the most offensive action by republicans in the local area up to that point, but it was certainly not to be the last. When its owner, Major Alexander, saw the building the next day, it was nothing more than a smouldering ruin. He was eventually awarded £297 compensation from the courts for his losses. We know nothing more of Sgt Farrar’s reaction to the burning. He retired from the force just four months later and moved with his family to Graignamanagh in his native Kilkenny. However, he didn’t have long to enjoy his retirement, for he died less than two years later at the young age of 60 on 23 August 1922, the day after Michael Collins was shot at Béal na Bláth.

Like so many of its counterparts, Milford Barracks remained a charred ruin for many years ‒ ‘like a box with its lid off with the sky staring through the windows’ as novelist Elizabeth Bowen described them. It was purchased by Michael Wall, manager of Clogrennane Lime Works, in 1933. The building was renovated and changed hands on a number of occasions over the succeeding decades, when it was home to the Cullen, Watchorn, Rice, and currently the Kane family. Re-christened ‘Elm House’, the building’s distinctive circular observation tower has survived both revolutionary flames and architectural changes, albeit in a reduced single-storey version. Now a beautiful dwelling in a picturesque setting, it is hard to imagine the building’s previous incarnation. In its quiet, mature gardens, the flames of 100 years ago seem very far away indeed.

Sincere thanks to James Grogan, Séimí Murphy, Tara Rice and Deirdre Kane for much genealogical information and photographs