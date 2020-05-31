  • Home >
Three in custody following seizure of 8 million cigarettes in Armagh

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Three men remain in custody this morning after eight million cigarettes were found in a container in south Armagh.

Tobacco worth €2.7m was also seized during searches in County Louth.

This joint operation north and south of the border involved gardai, revenue, the PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs.

Seven searches were carried out at a business premises and six homes in the Carlingford area of County Louth yesterday morning.

Around €100,000 in cash was recovered along with raw tobacco worth over €1.5m.

Hand-rolling tobacco packaged for sale worth €1.2m was also seized.

One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and a van were also found, along with mobile fuel-laundering machinery and equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products.

The men who have been arrested by HM Revenue and Customs are aged 34, 37 and 55.

