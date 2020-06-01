Fashionable easy wear to ease out of lockdown

Stylist and Nationalist columnist Edel Jackson takes a look at your fashion dilemmas

Dear Style Counsel,

I am really looking forward to visiting my friends’ houses when lockdown eases. I am conscious that we will be outside at all times and I would really love a few easy bits to be able to wear over. I’m sick of wearing tracksuits and loungewear so I’m looking for a few looks for afternoon coffees and evening barbecues. Any ideas?

CARLOW boutiques are offering great solutions to all your dilemmas and I have been keeping an eye on their pages. They, too, are aware that customers will be going no further afield than coffees and barbecues over the next couple of months and so their Facebook and Instagram pages are reflecting this trend.

I adore the Cro jeans and River Wood striped shirt as shown by Helen of A Touch of Class on her Facebook page. Cro jeans are one of the shop’s bestsellers generally, but especially this year, and the wonderful thing is they come in so many colours – sea blue, pink, navy, denim and baby blue. Helen also has a fantastic range of macs in store. These are perfect for throwing on over your layers and will look super at a garden gathering. I absolutely love this pink and orange raincoat: how appropriate for Irish weather. Helen also has wonderful range of knits that will be perfect for chilly afternoons. Check out her Facebook and Instagram pages for inspiration.

Belinda from Buy Design has recently moved from Crookstown Industrial Estate in Crookstown, Co Kildare to Kennedy Avenue, Carlow. I loved browsing in her Crookstown store and her Carlow store does not disappoint. I have bought some fab tops and accessories from Buy Design over the years and I get endless compliments on them all. I love this striped shirtdress for a warm day – great with sandals or trainers. I can’t wait to get my hands on this white tee with yellow ruffle detail and team it with my white jeans.

AnnMarie from Erre Esse is still offering temptations daily. How fabulous and easy are this check blazer, the green floral bomber, the blue floral blouse and Selfmade white lace sweater? Ann Marie is constantly choosing looks that work really well with jeans and trainers.

All these stores are ready to help you with size queries, style dilemmas and all things fashion-related and they are now so good at posting or delivering packages which you can try on in the comfort of your own home. Enjoy!