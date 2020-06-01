Carlow women urged to take a dip

By Elizabeth Lee

EVERY year at a secret seaside location in Co Wicklow, thousands of women gather, get stark naked and run headlong into the sea!

The annual event, Strip and dip, is now in its seventh year and so far has raised €780,000 for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, a charity that helps children with cancer.

In 2018, Strip and dip broke an official Guinness world record title for the World’s Largest Skinny Dip with 2,505 ladies attending.

However, this year, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, women are asked to take a dip closer to their homes.

“Because of the Covid-19 crisis in relation to travel restrictions, this year we have to go virtual,” said organiser Dee Featherstone. “This year we are going for a virtual Guinness world record title attempt for the largest virtual dip for the most photos of people in water uploaded to Facebook in one hour.

The challenge is for women to take a virtual dip – in their togs and even in groups of four – to raise funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie. In the bath, shower, paddling pool, beach or river – whatever suits! Then upload your picture to the Strip and Dip Facebook page between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday. The photos will be added up to see how many were uploaded in an hour.

The challenge is taking place on Saturday 6 June and registration, costing €27.95, takes place until 1pm on that day. After that, upload photos from 2pm to 3pm. Official registration is now open at https://www.virtualdip.ie/

It’s all on virtualdip.ie