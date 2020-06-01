Dublin Zoo set to reopen for visitors

By Michelle McGlynn

Dublin Zoo announced today that it will reopen to the public from tomorrow, June 2.

It has been closed since March 12.

The zoo will operate in a reduced capacity and will follow new strict health and safety protocols.

Tickets will no longer be available to buy at the gate and instead will need to be booked online in advance via the Dublin Zoo website.

Visits will now be divided into two daily sessions – one morning and one afternoon – and there will be a maximum of 500 people in each session for an initial trial period.

With 500 people at each session, the zoo will be operating at less than 10% of its usual capacity.

Visitors will follow a new outdoor, one-way walking route which will reinforce strict social distancing.

Hand sanitiser stations will be available and there will be visible signage reminding people to adhere to physical distancing, hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette.

As well as this, an enhanced cleaning regime has been implemented and all Dublin Zoo staff will be provided with and trained in the safe and appropriate use of relevant PPE.

Leo Oosterweghel, Director of Dublin Zoo, said that it will be a careful and phased reopening.

“As we approach this new chapter of our history with cautious optimism, our priority during this reopening phase will be to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, visitors and the continued provision of world-class animal care,” he said.

“These past weeks have been a very challenging time for Dublin Zoo, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for the thousands of messages we have received extending their love and support to us.”

Mr Oosterweghel asked people to have patience and understanding as both staff and visitors get used to the new ways of operating.

He also stressed that this reopening is a trial period for the zoo.

People are asked to ensure that they are following current government travel restrictions if considering a trip to Dublin Zoo.

As some animals have enclosed habitat viewing areas, these will remain closed so visitors will not be able to see the wolves, hippo, Waldrapp ibis, Amur tigers and the red pandas.

However, visitors will be able to see the majority of the animals including the herd of Asian elephants, chimpanzees, the Western lowland gorillas, giraffe, rhino, zebra, sealions, penguins, lemurs, orangutans, and lions.

All internal animal houses, retail units and playgrounds will also remain closed and there will be no educational tours and classes at this time.