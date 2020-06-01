  • Home >
Eoghan Murphy criticised over reclassification of homeless people

Monday, June 01, 2020

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is under fire over the reclassification of homeless people in Dublin.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) says hundreds have been removed from the official stats as they have been put into short term holiday apartments.

It comes ahead of the announcement of the April homeless figures which are due out in the next 48 hours.

ICHH spokesperson, Brian McLoughlin says they do not have proper tenancy rights.

“We were made aware towards the end of last week regarding some licensing agreement that had put some people who were in homeless accommodation into short-term holiday apartments,” said Mr McLoughlin.

“In some cases, costing as much as €2,700 a month but without any proper security of tenure or any tenancy rights.

“That is a massive concern for us.”

