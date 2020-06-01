  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Face masks should be compulsory on buses and trains – NBRU

Face masks should be compulsory on buses and trains – NBRU

Monday, June 01, 2020

Face masks should be compulsory for anyone using public transport, according to the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

Currently using face masks on bus and train services is not mandatory.

Last month the Taoiseach said science is equivocal on the issue.

But Dermot O’Leary, from the NBRU, says the union is recommending to government that face masks on transport become mandatory.

“They should be but what we need to figure out as a society is what stage is that at?

“Is it stage two, three, four or five?

“We are open to having a debate on that and that is part of the issue that we put to the Oireachtas committee on Covid over the weekend and it is a question that needs to be answered.

“At the moment, there is lots of confusion abroad over face masks.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Survey launched to discover children’s experience of coronavirus

Monday, 01/06/20 - 1:10pm

Fire at former Crumlin Road courthouse ‘started deliberately’

Monday, 01/06/20 - 12:20pm

Kenmare Golf Club badly damaged after fire breaks out overnight

Monday, 01/06/20 - 11:10am