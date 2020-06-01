Family and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in Dublin

Monday, June 01, 2020

A 42-year-old man is missing from his home in Dublin.

Richard Adams is missing from the Dublin 8 area since yesterday afternoon.

He has not been seen since leaving his home on Cook Street on Sunday afternoon. His family and friends are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height, of medium build with short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing brown hiking boots, dark blue jeans, a dark blue/grey polo shirt and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Unapologetic Muslim’ who received death threats becomes UCC’s religion department head

Monday, 01/06/20 - 5:45pm

One person dies of Covid-19 while 77 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland

Monday, 01/06/20 - 5:35pm

Lynn Ruane says worker criticised her wearing a swimsuit while shopping in Lidl

Monday, 01/06/20 - 3:20pm