One person dies of Covid-19 while 77 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland

By Denise O’Donoghue

One more person with Covid-19 has died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.

There have now been a total 1,650 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 77 more confirmed cases as of midnight yesterday. There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,286 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,968 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,052 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,514 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,417 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

“We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died,” said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health.

“Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure. As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.”

He encouraged the public to continue hand-washing and social distancing when in public.

“We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”