Online banter prompted Pat to give Oak Park arch a welcome facelift

By Suzanne Pender

AN imaginative photograph, a fresh look at a familiar sight, some good-humoured banter and, before you know it, one of Carlow’s most iconic landmarks has never looked better!

The Triumphal Arch at Oak Park, Carlow got a whole new lease of life last week, when local resident and retired teacher Pat Ahern decided to clean up the area, which had become overgrown with all sorts of weeds and vegetation. The hard work certainly paid off, not only sprucing up the arch but creating a real community spirit in the Oak Park area.

“I like photography and I went out one evening to take some shots of the Oak Park arch, just as the sun was coming down,” explained Pat, who lives in nearby Oakpark Drive.

“I got a new 27-inch desktop a few months ago, so it was only when I was putting a few of the photos I’d taken up on the screen to put them on Facebook that I really saw all the weeds … I just couldn’t get over all the weeds around the arch,” he added.

Pat made his observations known on Facebook and it didn’t take long for one quick-witted user to come up with the answer!

“Tony Canning from Graiguecullen came back with the comment ‘sur you only live around the corner, why don’t you get out and do it’ and I thought … do you know what, he’s dead right,” laughed Pat, enjoying the good-humoured banter.

So the next day, armed with a wheelbarrow, a shovel, a brush and a dustpan, Pat set to work.

“Do you know what, it was hard work, but I absolutely enjoyed every minute of it,” said Pat. “The amount of people I met … neighbours, former students … so many people use that way for walks, it was great to meet everyone and have a chat,” he said.

Among those Pat met were Adrian Dunlevy, Pat O’Brien, Des Walshe, Michael O’Sullivan, Ray Williamson, Anthony Keating and John Kavanagh ‒ neighbours who pass beneath the arch each day while out walking.

Five hours of hard work, followed by a couple more the following day and the arch was back to its former glory, with Adrian Dunlevy helping out by removing ivy from the wall.

“Really, if everyone looked after a small bit in their own area, everyone benefits,” said Pat.