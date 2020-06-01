Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Paul O’Neill, Aughabeg, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow on 29 May. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen, nephews Charlie and Martin, nieces Marie, Catherine and Margaret, relatives, grand nieces & nephews, kind neighbours, carers & friends. May Paul rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Liam O’Neill, Rathanna, Borris, Carlow. Dad to Ben and Ella, husband to Annabel del Court Konig, brother to Catherine Fitzgerald, Charlie O’Neill, Una McCarthy and Trish McGovern. Son-in-law to Elizabeth del Court Konig, brother-in-law to Barbara del Court Konig, Caroline del Court Konig, Terry McGovern and Tara Nath van Tricht. Uncle to Megan and Patrick McCarthy, Rachel, Liam and Kevin McGovern, Kai and Roan del Court Konig. Friends to so many people both here in Ireland and in every corner of the world. Liam’s life touched greatly the film world, the art world and his local community in Rathanna through his work and humanity. We all very much miss him, his humour and his life force. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Johnny Brooks, 3 Ashgrove, Fenagh, Carlow and late of Wheelagower, Kiltealy, Co Wexford on 31 May. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Ma) and father of the late Ger, predeceased by his brother Syl and sisters Mary Ellen and Anne. Johnny, much loved father to Johnny jnr, Jim, Caroline, Jacinta, Mary and Sonya. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Seamie, Mick and Val, sister Lizzy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Johnny rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of George Faulkner Snr, St Patrick’s Park, Rathvilly, Carlow on 1 June peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sons George, Andy, Frank, Brendan and Ger, daughters Alice and Theresa, daughters-in-law Nancy, Peg, Tess and Trish, sons-in-law Ken and Mick, brother Joe, sisters Mary and Sr Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends. May George rest in peace. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. George’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link – www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ – on Tuesday, 2 June at two o’clock. A memorial mass for George will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Healy, John Street, Tullow, Carlow. Jim died peacefully in the loving and tender care of SignaCare, Killerig. Beloved husband for the last 60 years of Marie and much-loved father of Deirdre, Ken, Conor and Fergus, brother of Alfie and the late Carmel (Durnan) and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren Aisling, Gráinne, James, Katie, David, Carol and Gavin, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Jim’s gentle soul rest in peace. Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Jim’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning at 11 am on www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam. Jim’s funeral courtége will pass through Mill Street on Tuesday evening at 6.45pm and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing.