Retired teacher and noted footballer Bob McGrath

By Charlie Keegan

ROBERT (Bob) McGrath, Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, whose death occurred on Tuesday 7 April at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny was a highly regarded teacher at Muine Bheag Vocational School in a career spanning 35 years.

Bob, who would have celebrated his 85th birthday on 31 July, had been a resident of Beechwood Nursing Home since September 2019. He was in good health until recent times, falling ill on Wednesday 1 April, when he was admitted to St Luke’s.

He was son of Patrick and Mary (née Moore) McGrath, Leighlinbridge and one of seven children. He is survived by his brothers Pat (Rathellen) and Christy (Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny).

Bob was educated at Leighlinbridge National School, Carlow Vocational School and Coláiste Garman, Gorey, Co Wexford.

His first place of employment was the Irish Sugar Company in Carlow, where he undertook an apprenticeship in carpentry. He then went teaching in Rathdowney Vocational School, Co Laois before transferring to Muine Bheag VS, where he taught woodwork, mechanical drawing and building construction.

Bob lived across the road from the Higgins family in Leighlinbridge. His romance with his wife-to-be Áine Higgins came about when he went across and asked Áine’s mother if he could take her daughter to a dance in The Ritz Ballroom, Carlow. His request was granted and romance blossomed. Bob and Áine married in July 1968, when she returned from nursing in New York.

They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in July 2018 at a function for family, neighbours and friends in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny, where they had held their wedding reception 50 years earlier.

A dedicated community man, Bob McGrath served as chairman of Leighlinbridge Credit Union branch and was also a member of Leighlinbridge Parish Finance Committee. He was active in Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns committee for more than 20 years and was chairman when Leighlin won the Entente Florale in 2001. Entente Florale is a floral alliance of Europe, an international horticultural competition to recognise villages and municipalities throughout the continent for excellence in horticultural displays.

In the early 1970s, Bob put his construction experience to good use when building his own house at Rathellen.

A talented footballer, he togged out for the Leighlin ‘All Blacks’ and played at left-half-back on the team which claimed the club’s last county senior football championship title in 1957 with victory over The Gaels from south Carlow.

He was selected at senior county level for Carlow and it was a highlight of his football career that he was a member of the Carlow team which defeated mighty Kerry by 5-5 to 3-10 in the National Football League in 1957, a game played in Austin Stack stadium, Tralee.

When employed with Irish Sugar, Bob played Gaelic football and hurling for Cosets, the sporting and social aspect of the factory.

In his retirement, Bob took up golf and enjoyed a round at the Borris course, where he was a member.

Possessed of a great sense of humour and a roguish wit, Bob was a wise, kind gentleman, a great husband, father and grandfather. He was a lifetime teetotaller and for holidays he and Áine caravanned around the south of Ireland.

He was a spiritual man who attended Sunday Mass in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge.

Bob’s remains were removed from Somers’ Funeral Home, Muinebheag on Thursday 9 April to St Lazerian’s Church Cemetery, Leighlinbridge. Neighbours, colleagues, friends and former teaching colleagues turned out to pay their respects as the funeral cortège passed through Leighlinbridge.

Bob was laid to rest, with Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge, assisted by Deacon Patrick Roche, reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Due to current government restrictions, the funeral was low-key. A celebration of Bob McGrath’s life will be held at a later stage.

Bob is mourned by his wife Áine, daughter Deirdre Bradley, sons Robert and Keith, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Maireád and Shirley, by his five grandsons, to whom he was greatly devoted, former work and sporting colleagues and his circle of friends.