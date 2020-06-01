Survey launched to discover children’s experience of coronavirus

By Press Association

The first global survey of children’s experiences of life under coronavirus has been launched.

Queen’s University Belfast is leading the research project aimed at young people aged between eight and 17 to get their views on the pandemic.

It is aimed at finding out how they feel, whether they are able to learn and play, see their parents, stay in touch with their friends, if they can access reliable information and support, and if they are healthy and safe in these challenging times.

The Queen’s research team has been collaborating with #Covidunder19 – a coalition of international NGOs and agencies, to develop and disseminate the survey.

Principal investigator Dr Katrina Lloyd said the survey has been developed with children for children.

“We hope that the responses we receive will be able to tell us how children have been coping during the pandemic and will be used for advocacy globally – ensuring that children’s views are placed at the heart of decision-making,” she said.

The survey will run until June 27 2020, and is available here.