Gardening tools stolen

Theft of gardening equipment
Gardaí are investigating a burglary of a garden shed at a house in Ballybar, Upper Carlow. The incident occurred between 10pm and midnight last Thursday, 28 May when a large quantity of garden equipment was taken.
The items stolen include:
- An orange Stihl chainsaw
- a red Husqvarna chainsaw
- a red Husqvarna hedge cutter
- a Tanalca leaf blower
- a small Bosch hand drill
- Bosch belt sander
- John Sered hedge trimmer
- Bosch cordless jigsaw
- a nailgun
- Bosch angle grinder
- Kangle red power washer
- Falcon bench drill
If anyone is offered any of these for sale or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary please contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.