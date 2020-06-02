Cian English’s funeral service

A procession and outdoor service will take place in Brisbane, Australia, for Cian English, a young man who died in tragic circumstances on 23 May.

The service will be broadcast on Youtube tomorrow, Wednesday morning, at 1am, Irish time.

Nineteen-year-old Cian, who spent his early years in The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, died when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise near Brisbane.

Three men have been charged with Cian’s murder, two of whom were also charged with armed robbery on the Gold Coast. Police allege the young Carlow man was trying to escape being robbed for his clothes and footwear by three men at knifepoint, when he fell to his death in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Cian is the youngest son of Siobhan Webster and Vincent English and younger brother to 24-year-old Dylan.

Vincent is the son of Teresa and the late John English from the Kilkenny Road, while Siobhan is the daughter of Robert and Yvonne Webster from the Tullow Road.

Last week, people in Carlow showed their sympathy for the English family by lighting candles in Cian’s memory.

Among those who remembered him were members of O’Hanrahan’s GFC, who gathered at a social distance in their club grounds. Vincent and the English family were all valued members of the club. Flags were lowered to half-mast at the grounds, as members joined in solidarity with the English family.

Bishop Denis Nulty also lit a candle for Cian, reflecting the heartbreak of many with his kind words on social media.

He will be sadly missed by his loving heartbroken parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

The funeral procession can be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdk0OY3yI0s

A funeral service will be held for Cian in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Details are to follow shortly.