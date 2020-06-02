Don’t put off a visit to your GP

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

THE numbers are falling and for the first time since mid-March we had a zero death count in a 24-hour period last Monday. That was music to our ears, but it must not cause us to ignore the ongoing advice from our public health advisers or we will undo all the hard work and sacrifice made by so many to save lives.

But this ray of hope may encourage all those people who are following the guidelines and staying at home to present with those worrying symptoms, now that the absolute fear of going out has begun to ease.

I worry about people who have thought of going to their doctor with a concern such as a recent change in a mole or a persistent pain but have put it off due to the fear of contracting Covid in the surgery. The number of patients being referred to our Rapid Access clinics for cancers has dropped dramatically. The number of patients presenting with symptoms requiring urgent referral to A&E has also dropped off, and what is alarming is that we are being told by our hospital colleagues that patients presenting to hospital are sicker than previously; they are leaving it later to present with symptoms that maybe they just hoped would go away.

This is something that family doctors would like to see change, so that such patients would make contact with us initially by phone and explain their concerns. Their GP, with their years of experience, knowledge of their patient and listening skills, will assess these worries and decide on a way forward. That may include a brief face-to-face consultation in the surgery so their doctor can examine them according to their concerns. Surgeries have put in safe pathways for this to happen.

This face-to-face consultation will be kept as short as possible to safeguard both the patient and their doctor and will address just that one issue of concern. This is a strange experience for the patient and doctor alike, but it’s necessary during this pandemic.

That will then allow the GP to assess all the information and put together, with the patient’s agreement, a plan of action. In other words, the doctor will decide what the next step needs to be to investigate the patient’s complaint further, such as maybe blood tests, a scan or a referral.

Likewise, there are patients in the community with longstanding conditions that have required regular check-ups, either with their GP or the hospital clinics, and hospital clinics have been postponing appointments until very recently. If these patients have concerns about any change in their symptoms, they need to contact their family doctor, express their worries and get the advice of the GP who has been looking after them for years.

The good news is that our amazingly dedicated cancer services in the southeast have continued their excellent work in caring for all our cancer patients, initially in Whitfield and now in Aut Even, both hospitals having been kept Covid-free.

So the message is: if you are worried, contact your GP, express your concerns and let their experience continue to look after you during the coronavirus pandemic and after.

Stay safe and stay well.