Patthana Garden reopens on Sunday

TJ Maher, the Patthana Garden, Kiltegan, County Wicklow

By Suzanne Pender

THE beautiful Patthana Garden in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow reopens this Sunday, 7 June, and will be open every Sunday from noon to 5pm until the first weekend of October.

Patthana garden is the creation of TJ Maher, a trained artist from NCAD and in horticulture from the National Botanical Gardens. Shirley Lanigan’s book The 100 best gardens in Ireland

describes Patthana as one of the best small gardens in Ireland, and it has also featured on RTÉ’s Nationwide

Patthana Garden also runs a gardening course, which will get off to a late start this year ‒ at the end of July ‒ when travel restrictions have lifted. A few places have become available.

The Patthana Garden course offers a unique opportunity for students in Patthana garden to explore topics such as using colour in the garden, elements of garden design, choosing the right plant for the right place, methods of propagation, creative pot displays and borders and much more. The course is comprised of nine Saturday morning classes and must be prebooked. Contact TJ on 086 1944547 for further details or booking.

