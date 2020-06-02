Ten deaths from Covid-19 at Leighlinbridge nursing home

THE death of ten residents at a Carlow nursing home from Covid-19 has been described as “devastating”. An outbreak of the virus occurred at Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge in April.

“It was devastating,” said Beechwood owner Eileen Stapleton. “I have been here for 27 years, when we first started the nursing home, and I have never seen anything like that come into the building.”

Around 50% of residents contracted the virus despite the best efforts of staff. There were 56 residents at Beechwood when Covid-19 first hit.

“It was so insidious,” said Ms Stapleton. “People would be doing well and suddenly their vital signs would deteriorate overnight.”

Ms Stapleton said there had been many tears and sleepless nights at Beechwood.

Thankfully, the nursing home has been clear of the virus since the middle of May and normality is slowly returning. It’s planned to have a Mass in Leighlinbridge for those who passed away when circumstances allow.

Last week, the Irish Times published a private HSE document that recorded 16 deaths related to Covid-19 at Beechwood. Ms Stapleton said that figure was incorrect. There had been 16 deaths in the nursing home since the end of March, but six residents who passed away were receiving ‘end of life’ care. The cause of death was not Covid-related.

There are around 75 staff at Beechwood and just under half tested positive for Covid-19. Ms Stapleton said the nursing home was never overwhelmed by the virus, but it did lose a significant portion of its nurses in a short period of time. This led to an intense-but-brief window, where staff and management were redeployed to fill nursing and carer roles. The HSE did act to supply nurses, and agency personnel were also brought in to supplement staffing levels for three weeks.

Beechwood staff worked extra hours and days to ensure the care needs of residents were met.

“Staff worked extremely hard. They went above and beyond,” said Ms Stapleton. “Their commitment and care to residents was excellent.”

A great support was the pool of healthcare assistants, which included students. They were able to work during the week, due to the closure of colleges.

Ms Stapleton said Beechwood had been prepared as best it could for Covid-19. There had been advance warnings and preparations were put in place. Beechwood had sufficient levels of PPE at the start of the outbreak and had followed guidelines from Nursing Homes Ireland, its representative body.

Still, it wasn’t enough. It’s not known how Covid-19 came into Beechwood. The outbreak wasn’t one big wave; it was a steady drip of new cases as the weeks progressed.

Ms Stapleton said that local GPs Dr Tom Foley and Dr Chris Coffey were invaluable throughout the battle with Covid-19, attending seven days a week if needed. In addition to medical care, the GPs provided great reassurance to residents.

Ms Stapleton said the HSE had been very supportive and seconded staff to Beechwood, while also providing an abundance of PPE.

However, one issue encountered was a delay in testing. For much of April, no residents were tested unless they were brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

“Our GPs did book testing for some residents and it wasn’t done until 28 April,” said Ms Stapleton.

Covid-19 struck residents in different ways. Some were taken to St Luke’s after deteriorating suddenly, but thankfully recovered and returned to their home in Beechwood. Other residents were asymptomatic and did not even realise they had Covid.

For those who were nearing their end, family members were allowed to come in briefly and in full protective equipment to be with their loved ones.

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the spirits of residents were kept up. There were reassuring chats, singsongs and music. Residents could have video chats with families to keep in vital contact. In some cases, if the need was great, a family member could see their loved one, again in full protective gear.

“It is difficult. Some of the residents would have been very lonely and miss their family coming in and out. Some of the families are very lonely because they miss that as well, especially if it is a husband or wife. They just want to go in and hold their hand.”

It was a difficult and worrying time for families of loved ones at Beechwood, but there are strong relationships between families and the nursing home.

“We know our families extremely well,” said Ms Stapleton. ”We got huge support from our families here … cards and emails. It was hugely appreciated by staff and myself.”

Local clergy Fr Pat Hennessy, Rev Tom Gordon and Rev Kevin Renee were also of great assistance to Beechwood.

Slowly things are returning to normal at the nursing. Residents can walk in the grounds and eat together in the dining room with safe distancing. ‘Window visits’ have also started again, so families can see their loved ones in person and have a chat.

“It’s been lovely to see,” said Ms Stapleton.

However, strict guidelines will be in place for the foreseeable future.

“We can’t afford to be complacent,” said Ms Stapleton. “We need to settle down, get into this new routine.”