Threat of insect bites at Oak Park

By Suzanne Pender

THE nasty issue of insect bites inflicted on visitors to Oak Park Forest Park over the summer months needs to be addressed, according to a local councillor. Cllr Fergal Browne, this week called on Carlow County Council to look at the issue of insect bites that occur at the popular family amenity during the summer months and to investigate if the stagnant pools of water are to blame. He urged the local authority to carry out works to address this issue, which has plagued the forest park for years.

Cllr Browne also welcomed recent works at Oak Park Forest Park to remove fallen trees and carry out much-needed repairs. “These are interim measures,” he said, adding that the council intends to reapply this year for nearly €500,000 in funding under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme, having been unsuccessful in the application last year.