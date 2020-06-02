Wheelchair association say thank you

By Elizabeth Lee

STAFF at the Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association would like to say a massive thank you to local pharmacies and other shops who very generously donated items for care packages for its service users.

In April, the association contacted shops for donations for care packs that could be delivered to the service users, who were having a difficult time coping with lockdown.

“We thought it would be nice to have something special for each of our service users and it was also a little reminder that we all have to mind ourselves. We were overwhelmed by the amazing and generous response. We have received so much that we have enough items to make up three care packs per person. Our service users have been so delighted by these packs,” said Marian Dowling, service co-ordinator with the IWA.

“We just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the donations given by several pharmacies and shops around Co Carlow to make up care packs for the service users.”

They’d like to thank McCauley Pharmacy, Carlow; Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street, Carlow; Corless’s Pharmacy, Dublin Street; Bagenalstown Pharmacy; White’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street, Carlow; Borris Pharmacy; Tullow Street Pharmacy, Carlow; and Arthur Kennedy’s Pharmacy, Hackestown.

During the lockdown, the IWA has transformed its services and is now solely running an outreach service on a weekly basis to its service users. The association is helping with shopping, collecting medication and other requests.

On a weekly basis, staff are delivering activity packs as a diversion for the service users. One of the most popular features is the planting packs that they’ve also been handing out, which enable service users to their own flowers or vegetables at home.

“The staff are checking in on all of the service users by phone call and a home visit. This has provided a relief for people and has given them a sense of security, when they feel so removed from everyone else. On a daily basis, our buses are out and have been since the lockdown to call into people and check in and see what support they need, or even just to have a social distancing chat,” explained Marian.

“Like most people, many of our service users are finding this time to be very isolating and lonely, so it’s very important to have something to occupy all of us.”